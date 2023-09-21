US expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis

The White House said Wednesday it was concerned by the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, after Azerbaijan claimed victory over separatist Armenian fighters in the breakaway region.

“We’re obviously still watching very, very closely the worsening humanitarian situation inside Nagorno-Karabakh,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby added that the situation “has been exacerbated by the hostilities perpetrated by Azerbaijan” in Karabakh, where there are now fears of a refugee crisis, but that reports of a ceasefire were “positive”.

