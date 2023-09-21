Ukraine, Poland to hold talks on grain dispute ‘in coming days’: Kyiv

Kyiv said Thursday it would hold talks with Warsaw in the coming days over an escalating dispute on Ukrainian grain exports, as the neighbors reiterated their “close” ties.



Poland - which holds parliamentary elections next month - has extended an embargo on Ukrainian grain, going against a European Commission decision to end the restrictions.



The issue has led to a diplomatic spat between the allies during the Russian invasion.



“The next negotiations will take place in the coming days, during which the issues prepared by both sides will be discussed,” Kyiv’s agriculture ministry said in a statement.



It said Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Robert Telus.



“The ministers discussed the situation as well as Ukraine’s proposal for its settlement, and agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries,” the statement read.



It added that “the parties confirmed the close and constructive relations.”



Ukraine has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization against its three EU neighbors - Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - over the bans on Ukrainian grain.



Warsaw holds parliamentary elections next month. Its populist right-wing government has strong support in agricultural regions and has presented the ban as protecting Polish farmers.



