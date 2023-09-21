Ukraine says downs 36 out of 42 Russian cruise missiles fired from 10 Russian bombers

Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed 36 out of 43 Russian cruise missiles fired from 10 enemy strategic bombers overnight, Kyiv’s Air Force reported on Thursday.

“On the night of September 21, around 3:40 am, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles. The total number of missiles reported was 43 cruise missiles fired from 10 strategic bomber aircraft T-95MS from the area west of Engels,” the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

It added: “Missiles were launched in several waves. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing their course along the route.”

However, the Air Force’s defenses destroyed 36 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s surface-to-air missile units, fighter jets, mobile fire teams, and other forces contributed to repelling Russia’s overnight missile attack.

Additionally, around 6:00 am, Russians attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Emergency services are working at the scene.

