A remnant of a Russian missile lies on the ground at a site in an industrial area, that was damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine warns of difficult months ahead after ‘massive’ Russian overnight attack

AFP
Published: Updated:
Ukraine warned Thursday of difficult months ahead after a “massive” Russian overnight missile attack that left dead and wounded across the country.

“Tonight, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine,” Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the presidential office said. “Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities,” he added, as fears rise over energy security ahead of a second winter of war.

