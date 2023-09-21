Ukraine warns of difficult months ahead after ‘massive’ Russian overnight attack
Ukraine warned Thursday of difficult months ahead after a “massive” Russian overnight missile attack that left dead and wounded across the country.
“Tonight, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine,” Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the presidential office said. “Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities,” he added, as fears rise over energy security ahead of a second winter of war.
