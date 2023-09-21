Zelenskyy arrives at White House for Biden meeting

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden as opposition grows in Congress on continuing huge US funding for the Ukrainian war effort.

Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Zelenskyy was greeted by Biden and an honor guard outside the White House. He described the visit as “very important.”

