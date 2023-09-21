Theme
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on August 21, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to members of the Folketing, the Danish Parliament, in Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy arrives in Washington, says air defense aid is Kyiv’s top priority

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday arrived in Washington to hold talks on securing more US weapons, saying “air defense” is Kyiv’s priority, as Moscow hit Ukraine with another barrage of missiles.

“Today there are important negotiations in Washington. Air defense for Ukraine is among the top issues,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram as he arrived from New York.

“More air defense, more support for Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines.”

