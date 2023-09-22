Theme
US and S.Korean troops utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, fire missiles into the waters of the East Sea, off South Korea, July 5, 2017. (8th United States Army/Handout via Reuters)
US and South Korean troops utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, fire missiles into the waters of the East Sea, off South Korea, July 5, 2017. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Biden told Zelenskyy US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three US officials and a Congressional official.

