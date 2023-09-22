Russia Ukraine conflict
Biden told Zelenskyy US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles: Report
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
US President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three US officials and a Congressional official.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Zelenskyy says Ukraine, US agreed to launch joint weapons production
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement