Kremlin: No progress on Black Sea grain deal, no Putin-Erdogan talks scheduled

The Kremlin on Friday said that no progress had been made on the Black Sea grain issue and that no talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan were scheduled.



In July, Russia quit a Turkish-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

