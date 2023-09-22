Theme
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin: No progress on Black Sea grain deal, no Putin-Erdogan talks scheduled

Reuters
The Kremlin on Friday said that no progress had been made on the Black Sea grain issue and that no talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan were scheduled.

In July, Russia quit a Turkish-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine, US agreed to launch joint weapons production

