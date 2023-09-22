One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson
At least one person was killed in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the regional governor said.
The governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on the Telegram messaging app that a 25-year-old man had been killed and another person wounded when residential districts came under fire in the city, which is close to the front line.
The shelling caused fires in a house and a garage, he said.
Kyiv drove Russian forces out of part of the Kherson region last November after several months of occupation, but Russian troops have continued shelling the regional capital and areas around it from across the Dnipro River.
