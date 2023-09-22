Russia Ukraine conflict
One serviceman killed in attack on Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea: Ministry
One military serviceman was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian Black Sea navy headquarters in Sevastopol, Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement air defenses had downed five missiles aimed at Sevastopol.
