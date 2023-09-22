Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
View of a damaged Russian ship following a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 13, 2023 in this social media image. (Reuters)
View of a damaged Russian ship following a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 13, 2023 in this social media image. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

One serviceman killed in attack on Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One military serviceman was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian Black Sea navy headquarters in Sevastopol, Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement air defenses had downed five missiles aimed at Sevastopol.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russian ‘energy terror’ has begun ahead of winter

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size