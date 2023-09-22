Russia’s defense ministry says Karabakh Armenian forces started to hand over arms
The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that Karabakh Armenian forces have started to hand over arms and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
According to the ministry, Russian peacekeepers continue their tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh and are in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians.
The ministry also said two ceasefire violations had been recorded since a ceasefire was announced, reporting no injuries.
