Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's only land link with Armenia, as Azerbaijani environmental activists protest against what they claim the illegal mining, on December 27, 2022.(AFP)
Russia’s defense ministry says Karabakh Armenian forces started to hand over arms

Reuters
The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that Karabakh Armenian forces have started to hand over arms and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

According to the ministry, Russian peacekeepers continue their tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh and are in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians.

The ministry also said two ceasefire violations had been recorded since a ceasefire was announced, reporting no injuries.

