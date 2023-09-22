Russia Ukraine conflict
Russian official says Ukraine struck Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea’s Sevastopol
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Razvozhayev provided no further details.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Advertisement
One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Advertisement
Advertisement