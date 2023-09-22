Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises from the shipyard that was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image from a video taken on September 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises from a shipyard that was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image from a video taken on September 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian official says Ukraine struck Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea’s Sevastopol

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Razvozhayev provided no further details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Advertisement

One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size