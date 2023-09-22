Russian-annexed Crimea hit by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattack: Proxy official

The Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula has been hit by an attack targeting its internet providers, a proxy official from Crimea’s Russian-backed administration said Friday.



“Unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are fixing internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat,” said Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Moscow-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov.



Earlier on Friday, Ukraine’s military said its forces had “successfully” struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.



Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks in the course of the 19-month-old war.



