Taiwan says detects 24 Chinese military aircraft in air defense zone

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday that over the previous 24-hour period it had detected 24 Chinese air force aircraft entering into Taiwan’s air defense zone, part of a regular pattern of what Taipei calls Chinese harassment.

At least 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a map the ministry published.

The median line previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides until China’s air force began regularly crossing it last year.

