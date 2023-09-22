Theme
An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Taiwan says detects 24 Chinese military aircraft in air defense zone

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday that over the previous 24-hour period it had detected 24 Chinese air force aircraft entering into Taiwan’s air defense zone, part of a regular pattern of what Taipei calls Chinese harassment.

At least 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a map the ministry published.

The median line previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides until China’s air force began regularly crossing it last year.

