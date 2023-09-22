Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands and embrace during a joint press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands and embrace during a joint press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada Thursday night from the United States on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country as it fights the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted Zelenskyy as he stepped off his plane in Ottawa, as seen on Canadian TV, traveling from Washington for his first visit here since the war started in February 2022.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to meet PM Trudeau in Canada following US visit

Zelenskyy says counts on ‘constant support’ from US against Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size