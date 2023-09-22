Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada Thursday night from the United States on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country as it fights the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted Zelenskyy as he stepped off his plane in Ottawa, as seen on Canadian TV, traveling from Washington for his first visit here since the war started in February 2022.

