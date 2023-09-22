Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to meet PM Trudeau in Canada following US visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Canada to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian parliament, Trudeau’s office said in a statement late on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023,” Trudeau’s office said. Zelenskyy was in Washington on Thursday where he met US lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future, the Canadian prime minister’s office said.

