Authorities in Crimea warn of ‘danger’ of new Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol

The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea warned of a possible new Ukrainian missile attack on Saturday, a day after Kyiv hit Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city.



“Attention! Missile danger!” Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.



“Close your windows properly and stay away from them,” he said, asking commuters to get out of cars and public transport and seek shelter in a safe place.



But shortly afterwards he said the “danger is over.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Kyiv struck the Russian naval headquarters on Friday, sparking a huge fire and leaving at least one Russian serviceman missing.



Razvozhayev had earlier said Saturday that “fragments” of a missile had fallen outside the city.



Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s offensive but attacks have intensified this summer.



Read more:

Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Canada, says its aid helped save thousands of lives

Biden told Zelenskyy US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles: Report

Zelenskyy says Ukraine, US agreed to launch joint weapons production