A security guard walks past an Azerbaijan (L) and Armenian flag at the opening of talks in Geneva, Switzerland October 16, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Karabakh Armenians: Terms of September 20 ceasefire being implemented

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday the terms of a Sept. 20 ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, including the evacuation of the wounded and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the breakaway region’s capital.

Work is underway to restore electricity supplies by Sept. 24, they said in a statement which also referred to “political consultations” about the future of the region, which Azerbaijan retook in a 24-hour lightning offensive on Tuesday.

Armenians refer to Karabakh as Artsakh.

