Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Seismograph machine earthquake vector - Illustration
Seismograph machine reading. (Illustration)

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Myanmar

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A shallow 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey and AFP correspondents said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A tremor lasting at least one minute was felt in the city of around 8 million around 8.55 pm (1425 GMT), AFP correspondents said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, USGS said, with an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) north of Yangon.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, which lies in a tectonically active region.

Read more:

Morocco earthquake affected 2.8 million people, says minister

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits two Tunisian coastal cities

UK increases humanitarian assistance for Libya as crisis deepens

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size