Russian peacekeepers deliver over 50 tonnes of food assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers on Friday delivered more than 50 tonnes of food assistance to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s defense ministry said.
A ministry statement said the delivery was made along two roads into the disputed area, days after an Azeri offensive forced ethnic Armenian leaders in the enclave into a ceasefire.
