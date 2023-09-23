Theme
FILE - Russian military vehicles roll along a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The United Nations' highest court ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to remove a roadblock from the only road between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan that has further fueled tensions between the two countries. (AP Photo/Sergei Grit, File)
Russian military vehicles roll along a road toward the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (File photo: AP)

Russian peacekeepers deliver over 50 tonnes of food assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters
Reuters
Russian peacekeepers on Friday delivered more than 50 tonnes of food assistance to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s defense ministry said.

A ministry statement said the delivery was made along two roads into the disputed area, days after an Azeri offensive forced ethnic Armenian leaders in the enclave into a ceasefire.

Anti-government protesters block streets in Armenia's Yerevan

