Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: AFP)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Sudan’s al-Burhan, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he held an impromptu meeting in Ireland’s Shannon airport with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and that they discussed Russia-funded armed groups.

“We discussed our common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He thanked Sudan, which is currently in the midst of a deadly civil war, for its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has operated in Ukraine throughout Moscow’s invasion. Western diplomats and media have said the group is also present in Sudan, although Wagner denied this.



