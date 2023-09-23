Theme
A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says ‘senior’ Russian navy commanders killed in attack on HQ in Crimea

Ukraine on Saturday said dozens including “senior Russian navy commanders” died or were injured when it staged a missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol a day earlier.

“The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including senior fleet commanders,” the Ukrainian army said, adding that the strike happened when “a meeting of the Russian navy’s leadership” was going on.

