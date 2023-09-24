After Kim-Putin summit, Russia’s FM will visit North Korea in October

Russia’s Foreign Minister will visit North Korea in October to follow up on the outcomes of the rare summit between North Korean President Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“In accordance with the decision of [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, we will arrange my talks in Pyongyang, which may indeed take place next month,” Lavrov said on Saturday as cited by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

Additionally, Lavrov recalled that after the talks with the North Korean leader, the Russian president made a number of statements to the press in which he clearly outlined all the areas of cooperation that they had touched upon during their meeting and had agreed to develop.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, Kim and Putin held a summit in Moscow in which they discussed military cooperation, the war in Ukraine and potential Russian support for North Korea’s satellite program.

Kim also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and discussed military cooperation and exchanges between the two countries’ armies while they took a tour of Russian weapons systems and vessels.

US and South Korea have expressed concerns over the possibility that North Korea may supply Russia with weapons and ammunition to be used in the war on Ukraine. Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on either country should it send weapons to the other.

Read more:

North Korea denies supplying arms to Russia, says it has no plans to do so

Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Shoigu discuss military cooperation, inspect Russian weapons

North Korea already supplying munitions to Russia for over a month: Ukraine intel