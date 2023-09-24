Theme
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev attend a meeting of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, October 11, 2019. (Kremlin via Reuters)
Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet October 5: Yerevan

AFP
Published: Updated:
100% Font Size

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold a pre-arranged meeting in Spain next month despite Baku’s lightning offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan said on Sunday.

The talks on October 5 in Grenada will include French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council chief Charles Michel, the Armenian security council said in a statement, adding that officials will meet to prepare the talks next week.

France, Germany and the European Union have been key players in attempts to resolve the decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ethnically Armenian region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has been run by a separatist administration for three decades.

The rebels agreed to disarm under the terms of a ceasefire reached on Wednesday.

Pashinyan and Aliyev last met in July in Brussels.

