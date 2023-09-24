Armenia’s PM calls current foreign alliances ‘ineffective’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday took a veiled swipe at long-standing ally Russia, calling his country’s current foreign security systems “ineffective.”

“The systems of external security in which Armenia is involved are ineffective when it comes to the protection of our security and Armenia’s national interests,” Pashinyan said in a televised address aired days after Azerbaijan’s resounding victory in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

