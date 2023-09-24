Theme
This handout photograph released by the Government of the Republic of Armenia on June 20, 2023, shows Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan answering questions in Yerevan from a parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 2020 war with Azerbaijan for control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. (AFP)
This handout photograph released by the Government of the Republic of Armenia on June 20, 2023, shows Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan answering questions in Yerevan from a parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 2020 war with Azerbaijan for control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. (File photo: AFP)

Armenia’s PM calls current foreign alliances ‘ineffective’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday took a veiled swipe at long-standing ally Russia, calling his country’s current foreign security systems “ineffective.”

“The systems of external security in which Armenia is involved are ineffective when it comes to the protection of our security and Armenia’s national interests,” Pashinyan said in a televised address aired days after Azerbaijan’s resounding victory in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

