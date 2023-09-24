Theme
This file photo taken on May 14, 2019 shows a Philippines' coast guard ship (R) sailing past a Chinese coast guard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise between the Philippines and US coast guards near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (AFP)
Philippines condemns China’s ‘floating barrier’ in South China Sea

The Philippines on Sunday accused China’s coast guard of installing a “floating barrier” in a disputed area of the South China Sea, which it said prevents Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

The coast guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources “strongly condemn” China’s installation of the barrier in part of the Scarborough Shoal, “which prevents Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities,” coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela posted on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

