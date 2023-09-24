Russia: Hit 2 Ukrainian Leopard tanks, destroyed 3 ammunition depots, took out troops

Russia’s forces hit two Ukrainian Leopard tanks, destroyed three ammunition depots and took out dozens of Ukrainian troops, Russian defense ministry officials said on Sunday.

Spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West, Sergey Zybinsky said: “In the course of combat operations, personnel of the battlegroup West destroyed two Leopard tanks, two 152mm towed howitzers 2A65 Msta-B and a mortar crew in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Krinichki, Peschanoye and Petropavlovka,” according to state news agency TASS.

He added that the Ukrainians’ losses were more than a company of personnel, two pickup trucks and one unmanned aerial vehicle.

Spokesman for the Russian battlegroup South, Georgy Minesashvili, said their aircraft has struck 23 Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Donetsk area, destroying three ammunition depots and a drone control post.

He added: “The group's aircraft struck personnel and military equipment in 23 areas. In the course of the fighting, the enemy lost a US-made M777 howitzer, a UK-made Stormer surface-to-air missile system, two pickup trucks, as well as three ammunition depots, a drone control post and an observation post.”

The Russian defense ministry said Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters of Russia’s Southern Military District have taken out some Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia area.

“Reconnaissance revealed a buildup and transfer of additional enemy personnel in one of the wooded areas, up to 30 people. The task was set to destroy the identified target with unguided [aerial] missiles. From time to time, along with personnel, we also hit lightly armored vehicles, pickup trucks… and infantry fighting vehicles,” a military pilot told TASS.

