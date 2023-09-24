Theme
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured in Athens on August 21, 2023. (AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured in Athens on August 21, 2023. (File photo: AFP)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says met with top businessmen during US visit

Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers including Michael Bloomberg during his visit this week to the US, where they discussed investment opportunities in Ukraine.

“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine,” he posted on the Telegram messaging app along with photos of the meeting.

