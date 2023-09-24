Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says met with top businessmen during US visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers including Michael Bloomberg during his visit this week to the US, where they discussed investment opportunities in Ukraine.

“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine,” he posted on the Telegram messaging app along with photos of the meeting.

