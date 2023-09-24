Ukraine says drone strikes FSB building in Russia’s Kursk

A Ukrainian drone hit a Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Russia’s city of Kursk on Sunday, a source from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence said.

The operation was carried out by Ukrainian military intelligence and there’s no clear information on the scale of destruction or casualties as of yet, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence told Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

The governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast Roman Starovoit said on Telegram: “In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone attacked an administrative building in the Central District. The roof was slightly damaged. Emergency services officers went to the scene.”

Separately, in the Donetsk area, Russia said Ukraine’s forces fired 85 various projectiles, including HARM missiles, towards populated areas of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, according to state news agency TASS.

“In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 20 shelling attacks using AGM-88 HARM missiles and 155mm artillery shells. In the Gorlovka area, eight shelling attacks were registered, involving MLRS rounds as well as 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, including with cluster charge. Two shelling attacks took place in the Yasinovataya area, both involving 155mm munitions,” a Russian-backed DPR mission stated.

