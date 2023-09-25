Russian air defense systems shoot down four Ukraine drones over Black Sea

Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukraine-launched drones over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the Crimean Peninsula, Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday.

It was not immediately known whether there was any damage or injuries as a result of the reported attacks.



Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Separately, the ministry said that four other drones were destroyed overnight over Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.

