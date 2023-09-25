Odesa marine terminal and hotel destroyed in Russian attack overnight: Ukraine

Russia’s military launched an attack on the port facilities in Odesa overnight, resulting in substantial damage to the Odesa marine terminal structure and a hotel, destroying grain storage facilities and wrecking warehouse buildings, Ukraine’s military said on Monday.

“At night, the enemy directed 19 Shahed-136/131 type attack drones and 2 Onyx supersonic missiles at Odesa. Also used 12 Kalibrs with complex trajectories of movement in different areas,” the Ukrainian defense forces of the south said on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, the enemy stealthily hit the port infrastructure. The marine terminal in Odesa suffered significant damage, a fire broke out in the terminal hotel building, which has not been functioning for several years. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire,” the defense forces added.

High-precision Onyx cruise missiles destroyed grain storage facilities, the defense forces stated. Warehouse buildings belonging to a business and a private family home in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged as a result of falling wreckage.

Blast waves broke windows in several houses, wounding one civilian woman.

