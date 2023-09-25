Russia downs seven Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region: Official

Russian air defense units shot down seven Ukrainian drones drones over southern Belgorod region on Monday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s Defense Ministry later said Russian forces had destroyed two drones over Kursk region. The ministry provided no details of the attack.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions border Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian air defense repelling missile attack over Crimea: Authorities

Ukraine’s ‘army of drones’ hits record number of Russian weapons last week: Kyiv

Russian anti-aircraft units down three targets in Belgorod region: Governor