A Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia downs seven Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian air defense units shot down seven Ukrainian drones drones over southern Belgorod region on Monday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties.

Russia’s Defense Ministry later said Russian forces had destroyed two drones over Kursk region. The ministry provided no details of the attack.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions border Ukraine.

