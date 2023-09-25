Russia launched 100 missiles, 430 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory last week: Kyiv

Russia’s forces launched over 100 missile strikes and 430 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over the course of the past week, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kovalchuk said on Monday.

“Last week the enemy launched over 100 missile strikes, 430 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems about 340 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. The threat of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s territory is remaining high,” Kovalchuk said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that Russians continue launching massive missile and air attacks, combining them with Shahed-type drone attacks in order to exhaust Ukraine’s air defense systems.

On Monday, Ukraine said its air defenses downed 11 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and 19 Shahed drones launched overnight. Operational Command South said: “At night, the enemy launched 19 Shahed-136/131-type attack drones and two Onyx supersonic missiles at Odesa. They also launched 12 Kalibr missiles that flew along complex routes in different areas.”

One missile was intercepted over Mykolayiv region and another one in Kirovohrad region, while the rest were downed over Odesa region. “The sea station in Odesa suffered significant damage. A fire broke out in the building of the Sea Station Hotel, which has been out of service for several years. Firefighters promptly put the blaze out,” the command said.

