Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Navy's ships and jet fighters are seen during the joint drills of the Northern and Black Sea fleets, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Black Sea, off the coast of Crimea January 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian Navy's ships and jet fighters are seen during the joint drills of the Northern and Black Sea fleets, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Black Sea, off the coast of Crimea January 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s Northern Fleet conducts exercises in Arctic

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Northern Fleet, which operates in the Arctic, has conducted exercises to counter unmanned mock enemy boats, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Citing the fleet’s press service, Interfax reported that some of the country’s largest destroyers and landing ships took part in the exercises in the Arctic.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the exercise in the East Siberian Sea, the crews of the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov and the large landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky practiced actions to protect a detachment of ships in the event of a threat from the enemy using unmanned boats,” the agency reported, citing the press office’s statement.

It was not immediately clear when the exercises took place.

Read more:

North Korea defends close ties with Russia against South Korean criticism at UN

Russian airstrikes in southern Ukraine kill two, injure three

Ukraine says drone strikes FSB building in Russia’s Kursk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size