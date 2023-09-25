Russia says Kosovo tensions ‘potentially dangerous’

The Kremlin on Monday described fresh tensions in Kosovo as “challenging” following a standoff between gunmen and Kosovo authorities at a monastery near the border with Serbia.

The incident marked one of the gravest escalations in Kosovo for years, following months of mounting tensions and stalling talks between the government in Pristina and Serbia.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The situation there is very, very tense and potentially dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, claiming there was a “biased attitude towards Serbs.”

“The fact that provocations are very often organized against Serbs is not a secret to anyone,” Peskov added.

Belgrade -- along with its key allies China and Russia -- has refused to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

It has sought to balance its traditional ties with Russia -- including its shared Orthodox heritage and mutual dislike of NATO -- with its support for Ukraine.

Read more:

Deadly armed standoff at Kosovo monastery comes to an ends

Examining Kosovo-Serbia ethnic tensions 15 years after Kosovo’s independence

Police officer killed in attack in north Kosovo