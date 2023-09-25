Russian Su-34 bombed Ukrainian army’s drone control posts in Krasnolimansk: Moscow

Su-34 fighter-bombers crews of Russia’s Central Military District (CMD) struck control points of drones of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Krasnoliman direction with air bombs, the Russian ministry of defense said on Monday.

“The crews of multifunctional Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District hit command and observation posts and UAV control posts, as well as armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Krasnolimansk direction… with strikes using guided aircraft bombs,” the Russian defense ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

The ministry added: “To destroy targets, the pilots used guided munitions, which destroyed with high accuracy fortified enemy structures and equipment, planning from a great height.”

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Su-34 fighter-bomber crews are continuously stationed at their domestic airfields, engaging in combat readiness duties. They undertake air patrol missions and provide support for the activities of Russian force units.

The flight commander said: “We carried out a combat flight consisting of two aircraft to destroy a concentration of an enemy group, as well as automobile and armored vehicles, the targets were hit. FAB-500s were working today, the enemy sees that damage is being done to him. Our aviation is ready - both fighters and fighter-bombers - for the meeting with the F-16.”

The Su-34 is a two-seat, all-weather front-line bomber. Its purpose is to carry out missile and bomb attacks on ground targets while also engaging and defeating enemy airborne targets. These aircraft are currently in active service, according to TASS.

