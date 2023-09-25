Russian air defense thwarts drone attack near Moscow’s Tula region
Russia’s air defense systems were engaged in repelling a drone attack over the Tula region that borders Moscow’s region to its north, Russia’s RIA news agency reported early Monday.
Citing the ministry of regional security, the agency reported that according to preliminary information, there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.
Two of Moscow’s major airports, however, the Vnukovo and Domedovo, limited air traffic, directing flights to other airports, the TASS state news agency reported.
