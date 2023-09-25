Russian occupied-Sevastopol detonates Black Sea Fleet HQ after Ukraine’s strikes

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-installed governor of Russian-occupied Sevastopol, said on Monday that the authorities conducted “controlled detonation” of structures at Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters, after it was targeted in a Ukrainian missile attack on Saturday.

“The dull sound that could now be heard in the city center is the planned dismantling of part of the emergency structures at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. Carried out using a controlled detonation,” Razvozhaev said on Telegram.

He reiterated that there was a “controlled detonation to collapse emergency structures in the Black Sea Fleet building,” and called on citizens not to be alarmed if they heard loud noises as the “situation was under control.”

Ukraine had launched a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of occupied Sevastopol on Saturday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said at the time: “This day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet command in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 12 times hit enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and four times – the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Two anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery pieces were destroyed by Ukraine’s missile forces.”

Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that at least nine people had been killed and 16 wounded, including Russian generals, as a result of the attack.

