US, Canada to supply Ukraine with more missiles, HIMARS rockets, artillery: Zelenskyy

The US and Canada will supply Ukraine with missiles, HIMARS rockets, and artillery as part of the latest military aid packages to support Kyiv against Russia's attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“It was a productive week. Very productive. We have many good defense and other decisions. Defense packages. From the US – including artillery, necessary shells, HIMARS munitions, air defense missiles, additional air defense systems, tactical vehicles. And some other types of weapons that will prove themselves on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

He added: “From Canada, we have a decision on long-term defense support worth half a billion US dollars. In particular, these are medevac vehicles, which are very much needed at the front. We have agreed on their production and supply.”

Zelenskyy also stated that the US will jointly produce weapons and defense systems. “In particular, air defense. This is something that was an absolute fantasy until recently. But it will become a reality. We will make it a reality. Everyone who works for the state. And this is the new quality of Ukraine's defense industry – much more powerful.”

Zelenskyy had visited Canada on Friday and met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who announced a new investment of $650 million over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles, including armored medical evacuation vehicles.

Trudeau added that as part of the $500 million in funding for military assistance to Ukraine announced while he was in Kyiv in June, Canada will provide: $76 million for 35 high resolution drone cameras and in-service support; $30 million for the Leopard 2 Maintenance and Service Centre in Poland; support for the Joint Coalition on F-16 Training to support the training of Ukrainian pilots; a large package of NATO-standard small arms ammunition; and $33 million for a UK-led partnership that is delivering high priority air defense equipment to Ukraine, including air defense missiles to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

