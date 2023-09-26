Theme
Russia's Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia's Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Any observer mission in Karabakh must secure Azerbaijan's consent: Kremlin

Reuters, Moscow
The Kremlin said on Tuesday any international observer mission for the Nagorno-Karabakh region can happen only with the agreement of Azerbaijan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after the United States called for international observers to monitor the situation in Karabakh, which Azerbaijan retook in a lightning offensive last week, prompting thousands of ethnic Armenians who live there to flee to neighboring Armenia.

