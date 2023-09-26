Any observer mission in Karabakh must secure Azerbaijan's consent: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday any international observer mission for the Nagorno-Karabakh region can happen only with the agreement of Azerbaijan.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after the United States called for international observers to monitor the situation in Karabakh, which Azerbaijan retook in a lightning offensive last week, prompting thousands of ethnic Armenians who live there to flee to neighboring Armenia.



Read more:

Nagorno-Karabakh separatists say 20 killed in Monday fuel blast



Russia, US trade blame over instability in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Advertisement