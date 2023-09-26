China’s Xi Jinping seeks stable ties even as Italy plans to exit investment pact
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to promote “healthy and stable relations” with Italy even as the European nation plans to exit his signature Belt and Road Initiative.
Xi said in a message to his counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday that he “highly regards the bilateral ties between the nations” and “stands ready to advance the relationship,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi’s message also included condolences over the death of former President Giorgio Napolitano.
The comments come at a sensitive time for the two nations. Italy has informed China that it intends to exit the investment pact — launched by Xi a decade ago to boost economic ties and expand the influence of the world’s second-biggest economy — just weeks before a summit in Beijing to celebrate the BRI’s anniversary. Italy joined in 2019, the only Group of Seven country to do so.
Like much of Europe, Italy has been caught in the middle of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, and that’s been compounded by China’s support for Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
European countries are also struggling to balance a desire to engage with China on trade and investment while pushing back against claims of economic coercion and human rights concerns, as well as risks associated with becoming too dependent on supplies from China.
Italy says China trade deal part of Belt and Road initiative not meeting expectationsA controversial investment deal with China has failed to meet Italian expectations, Rome's top diplomat said on Saturday ahead of a visit to Beijing, ...
Joining China's Belt and Road was an 'atrocious' decision: Italy Defense MinisterItaly made an "improvised and atrocious" decision when it joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) four years ago as it did little to boost ...
Senior China diplomat says Italy backs Belt and Road in conceptA senior Chinese diplomat said he believes Italy still backs the concept of President Xi Jinping's signature global investment initiative, even as the ...
Italy still mulling whether to pull out of China's Belt and Road pact: MeloniPrime Minister Giorgia Meloni has yet to make a final decision on Italy's controversial role in China's Belt and Road program after she initially ...
President Xi invites Italy's far-right PM Meloni to ChinaItaly's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Wednesday and ...
Italy overtakes China as country with most coronavirus-related deathsItaly on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death toll, with 427 new fatalities taking its total since the first case was registered in February to ...
Italy signs contested Belt and Road accord with ChinaItaly on Saturday became the first member of the Group of Seven industrialized powers to endorse China's "Belt and Road" ...