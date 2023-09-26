Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
View of the Songhwa District in eastern Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 12, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
View of the Songhwa District in eastern Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 12, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

China says it has not been notified about North Korea’s border reopening

On Monday, China’s national broadcaster CCTV reported that North Korea had allowed foreigners to enter.

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China has not been notified through diplomatic channels about any re-opening of North Korea’s borders, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday, China’s national broadcaster CCTV reported that North Korea had allowed foreigners to enter, and that visitors would be subject to a two-day quarantine upon arrival.

North Korea has largely closed its international borders since early 2020 due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Read more:

North Korea reopens borders to foreigners after three years

North Korea’s Kim tells Xi in letter he hopes to promote cooperation with China

North Korea’s Kim receives drones as gift on Russian trip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size