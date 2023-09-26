Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A security guard walks past an Azerbaijan (L) and Armenian flag at the opening of talks in Geneva, Switzerland October 16, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
A security guard walks past an Azerbaijan (L) and Armenian flag at the opening of talks in Geneva, Switzerland October 16, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

EU to host meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia following Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Brussels will play host to senior envoys from long-term foes Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday, after Baku’s victory in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, the European Union said.

Simon Mordue, chief diplomatic advisor to European Council president Charles Michel, will chair the talks, Michel’s spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Azerbaijan and Armenia, along with EU heavyweights France and Germany, will be represented by their national security advisors.

The EU special representative for the South Caucasus, Estonian diplomat Toivo Klaar, will also attend.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a 30-year conflict over the breakaway region of the Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

But last week a lightning offensive by government forces established Azerbaijani control, and ethnic Armenian fighters have begun to disarm.

Tuesday’s meeting in Brussels will be the first such encounter since the offensive, but the leaders of both countries are scheduled to meet next month.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be at the European Political Community summit in the Spanish city of Granada on October 5.

Read more:

Nagorno-Karabakh upheaval shows Russia not reliable partner: US

Russia tells Armenia’s Pashinyan: You are making a big mistake by flirting with West

Azerbaijan leader vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians as Erdogan visits

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size