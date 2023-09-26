Theme
This grab taken from video distributed by Siranush Sargsyan's Twitter account on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, shows smoke rising after a fuel depot explosion near Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh. (AP)
Karabakh separatists say over 200 injured in fuel depot

AFP
More than 200 people were injured in a blast at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist official said Monday, calling for urgent medical assistance.

“As a result of the explosion in the fuel warehouse, the number of injured exceeds 200. The health condition of the majority is severe or extremely severe,” the region’s rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said on social media.

“The medical capacities of (Nagorno-Karabakh) are not enough,” he added, calling for air ambulances to be allowed to land.

