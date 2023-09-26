Power blackouts in Russia after Ukraine drone hit electrical substation

A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a power substation in the borderline Kursk region, leaving seven localities without electricity, Governor Roman Starovoit said on Tuesday.

“A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a power substation in the village of Snagost in the Korenevo District this morning, leaving seven localities blacked out. There are no casualties among the residents,” the governor said on Telegram.

Earlier, Starovoit said Russian air defenses were engaging targets in the Kursk Region.

The Russian ministry of defense reported that air defense systems shot down at least five Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine.

It added that Russian air defenses destroyed at least nine Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, according to state news agency TASS.

“On the evening of September 25, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. On-duty air defense assets destroyed [nine] Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region,” the ministry said.

