Romania plans to buy 32 F-35 fighter planes from US for $6.5 billion: Ministry

Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defense ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April.

The European Union and NATO member has raised defense spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 2 percent, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Romania shares a 650-km (400 mile) border with Ukraine, and has seen the conflict approach its borders as Moscow has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports across the River Danube.

Last year it agreed to buy 32 second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Norway, to add to 17 acquired from Portugal since 2016.

In July, it announced a regional training hub for F-16 pilots that will ultimately be available to NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine.

The F-35 purchase was approved by Romania’s supreme defense council (CSAT) in April and the ministry said it was now asking parliament to agree to begin the purchasing process this year.

The outline deal includes logistics and training services, flight simulators and ammunition along with the jets, as well as an option for Romania to buy another 16 F-35s later.

Final contracts are not likely to be signed before next year, and Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said this year the first planes would not be delivered before 2030.

Read more:

Romania launches hub to train pilots for F-16 jets, bolstering Ukraine's defense

NATO member Romania says elements of possible drone found on its territory

Norway to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine