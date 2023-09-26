Russia claims to have killed more than 17,000 Ukrainian troops in September

Russian forces destroyed more than 17,000 Ukrainian troops during the current month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Tuesday.

“During the current month, over 17,000 people, more than 2,700 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, including 7 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 77 American M777 artillery systems, 51 self-propelled artillery units from Germany, France, Poland and the United States of America, and also 2 German Leopard tanks and 1 English Challenger tank,” Shoigu said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He stated that due to Russian fire, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are “suffering serious losses along the entire line of combat contact.”

“Groups of Russian troops continue active operations to defeat the enemy. Thanks to the professionalism and courage of the personnel of the 25th and 138th motorized rifle brigades in the Kupyansk direction, the control zones near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka have been significantly expanded,” Shoigu added.

On the other side, Ukraine’s defense forces eliminated 276,670 Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

