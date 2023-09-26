Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian servicemen from the 115 Territorial Defence brigade attend an exercise near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine April 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen from the 115 Territorial Defence brigade attend an exercise near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine April 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia claims to have killed more than 17,000 Ukrainian troops in September

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian forces destroyed more than 17,000 Ukrainian troops during the current month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Tuesday.

“During the current month, over 17,000 people, more than 2,700 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, including 7 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 77 American M777 artillery systems, 51 self-propelled artillery units from Germany, France, Poland and the United States of America, and also 2 German Leopard tanks and 1 English Challenger tank,” Shoigu said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

He stated that due to Russian fire, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are “suffering serious losses along the entire line of combat contact.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Groups of Russian troops continue active operations to defeat the enemy. Thanks to the professionalism and courage of the personnel of the 25th and 138th motorized rifle brigades in the Kupyansk direction, the control zones near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka have been significantly expanded,” Shoigu added.

On the other side, Ukraine’s defense forces eliminated 276,670 Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine strikes Russian command post with HIMARS, 8 officers killed: Security Service

Russia’s army is bolstering firepower with increased modern weapons supplies: Shoigu

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will set up production means for advanced weapons, air defenses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size