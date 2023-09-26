Russia’s army is bolstering firepower with increased modern weapons supplies: Shoigu

Russia’s army is bolstering its firepower with increased supplies of modern weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

“We continue to increase the combat power of the Armed Forces, including through the supply of modern weapons and improving the training of troops, taking into account the experience of a special military operation,” Shoigu said as cited by Interfax news agency.

He said the planned goals for the military will be achieved by 2025.

He also claimed that “since the beginning of the year, the number of officers in the district has increased by 11,000 people, and contract military personnel by 30,000 people.”

Furthermore, the process of training forces is undergoing improvements. “The system of combat training is being improved, training grounds are being modernized, and new material and technical means of training are being introduced,” Shoigu highlighted.

Additionally, new formations of the Air Force are being created in Russia and their strike capabilities are being increased. “We continue to equip the Air Force with the latest weapons. Since the beginning of the year, formations and military units have received more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and 5,500 sets of landing equipment and parachute systems,” Shoigu said.

He added that the implementation of the measures planned in Air Force will allow them to increase their combat potential by 1.3 times by the end of the year, while their fire capabilities will increase by 20 percent.

