US expands ban on goods from three Chinese firms over Uyghur forced labor concerns

The United State restricted goods from three more Chinese companies from entering the United States on Tuesday as part of an effort to eliminate goods made with the forced labor of Uyghur minorities from the US supply chain.

Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co, Ltd; Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co. Ltd, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co. Ltd were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, according to a government posting, bringing the total number of entities on the list to 27.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The three companies were designated as a result of their business practices involving Uyghur minorities and other persecuted groups, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate companies that use forced labor, that abuse the human rights of individuals in order to make a profit,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The three companies were designated for working with the government of Xinjiang to recruit and transport, harbor or use the forced labor of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or members of other persecuted groups out of the region, the US said.

Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co makes yarn and other textile products, the statement said. Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co produces and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other textile, chemical and building materials, and Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co sells cashmere and wool garments, among other products. All three are based in Xinjiang.

A 2021 law, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA), prohibits importation of goods into the US that are either produced in Xinjiang or by companies identified on the list, unless the importer can prove the goods were not produced with forced labor.

US officials believe Chinese authorities have established labor camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing denies any abuses.

The State Department later on Tuesday updated its business advisory on Xingjiang supply chain to call attention to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and the evidence of widespread use of forced labor there.”

It stressed the urgency for businesses to take due diligence measures, including identifying, assessing and acting on forced labor and human rights risks for workers.

Read more:

US blacklists China-based companies over forced labor concerns involving Uyghurs

US is ready to implement ban on Xinjiang goods on June 21

Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over alleged use of forced labor in China