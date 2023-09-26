Ukraine strikes Russian command post with HIMARS, 8 officers killed: Security Service

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck Russia’s provisional command post in the Kherson region with a HIMARS missile resulting in the death of 8 Russian officers, a source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said on Tuesday.

“On a tip-off by the Security Service of Ukraine, the HIMARS missile ‘attended’ a daily meeting of Russian officers from the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division,” state news agency Ukrinform reported citing a source in the SSU.

Advertisement

According to the source, the meeting “ended prematurely”. Eight Russian officers were killed and seven injured.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separately, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have killed 62 Russians and destroyed 35 units of military equipment in the Tavria direction.

“The Defense Forces’ artillery units have completed 949 fire missions over the past day. The enemy’s losses came to 190 troops (62 killed, 127 injured, and one was taken prisoner),” Tarnavskyi said.

The Russians also lost 35 military equipment units: 6 armored fighting vehicles, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 1 multiple launch rocket system, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, and 1 special equipment unit.

“Also, five enemy ammunition depots were destroyed,” Tarnavskyi added.

Read more:

Russia’s army is bolstering firepower with increased modern weapons supplies: Shoigu

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will set up production means for advanced weapons, air defenses

Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea Fleet leave it diminished but still capable: UK intel